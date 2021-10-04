Clayton Savannah recognized for projects, conservation efforts

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Clayton Savannah is being recognized for its work in environmental projects and conservation measures.

Clayton Savannah announced it won the 2021 Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for the Materials Management category.

“We earned this award due to the way our team members have embraced sustainability by reusing, reducing and recycling materials,” said Lisa Lujan, former Environmental Health & Safety Manager at Clayton Savannah. “During the pandemic, we stopped and looked at our internal processes to see what we could do better on reducing and reusing materials. In 2020, Clayton Savannah reused 1.5 million pounds of materials – primarily wood and sheetrock – that would have otherwise gone to the

landfill.”

Clayton Savannah says it began an Environmental Program in 2016, which has since increased recycling, reduced waste, and kept materials of out landfills.

“Winning this award is an incredible accomplishment,” said Clayton Home Building Group Director of Environment and Sustainability William Jenkins. “It demonstrates the amazing results that can be achieved when team members work together in identifying new and innovative ways to incorporate sustainability in the homebuilding process. As Lisa and the team at Clayton Savannah have shown, positive steps towards reducing and reusing materials can have a huge impact on the environment

and local community. We are extremely proud of them and honored that their collaborative efforts are being recognized at the state level.”

Clayton Savannah says the award was presented to the organization on Monday in Franklin.

