Clinic to host 5K supporting women battling breast cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Woman’s Clinic is hosting a 5K run/walk Tuesday evening, with proceeds to support women battling breast cancer.

The 12th Annual Take Your Girls Night Out 5K will kick off at 6 p.m. on October 5 at the clinic, located at 244 Coatsland Drive in Jackson.

The fund, set up through the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, aims to assist local women with their expenses related to breast cancer.

If you’d like to register for the run, click here.

For more local news, click here.