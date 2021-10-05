Kustoff visits Jackson to discuss recent bills in Washington D.C.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A U.S. representative visited the Hub City on Tuesday.

Congressman David Kustoff visited the Jackson Exchange Club to discuss what’s going on in Washington D.C.

He discussed big spending bills regarding infrastructure, and the Reconciliation Bill that totals more than $4 trillion.

Kustoff explained what is included in the bills, along with the massive levels of spending and got club members thoughts.

He also talked about the threat China is posing to Taiwan and what the United States’ response should be.

Kustoff also says he wanted to celebrate the big victory of obtaining Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation for the Memphis Regional Megasite, creating almost 6,000 jobs for people in West Tennessee.

“This was a good opportunity to talk about what’s going on in Washington right now, but also to hear from people in Madison County and West Tennessee. What’s on their mind, what are the issues that are important, what concerns them, and that ultimately makes me and helps me make better decisions when I’m in Washington,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff plans to visit all 15 counties he represents in West Tennessee in the next two weeks.

