Sheriff’s deputy, Gleason Vice Mayor Danny Browning has died

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Sgt. Danny Browning, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, died Tuesday evening.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson says Browning had been in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Browning served multiple roles in the community, including as Vice Mayor in Gleason and as Deputy Director for the Weakley County Civil Rights Board.

