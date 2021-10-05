Tennessee corrections officer accused of beating inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee corrections officer is accused of beating an inmate and falsifying a report.

An indictment unsealed on Tuesday alleges that on Aug. 30, 2019, Kenan Lister repeatedly kicked and punched an inmate, failed to seek medical care for the inmate and falsified a report on the incident.

Lister, of Clarksville, was a security threat group coordinator at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center at the time.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville, Lister is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of obstructing justice.

No attorney was listed for him in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.

