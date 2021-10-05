Tennessee unveils new license plate design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new license plate has been chosen in Tennessee.

The state says over 300,000 cast a vote in the search for a new plate, and in the end, 42% voted in favor of the one seen above.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

The state says the new plates will be available online and in-person starting Jan. 3.

The new blue plate is replacing a design that was first debuted in 2006, and saw slight modifications in the following years.

The state says “In God We Trust” we be optional.

