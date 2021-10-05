Week 7 Player of the Week: Mekhi Carr

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan running back Mekhi Carr has been awarded the Player of the Week award from Week 7 of the high school football season.

In a dominant 50-6 win over Crockett County, Carr recorded a total of 104 rushing yards on 8 carries for one touchdown, while also making an impact on defense with 4 tackles.

After dropping their last previous two games on the road, Friday’s win in front of the home crowd was a big boost of confidence for the Milan program, which is is why Carr and the rest of the veteran Bulldogs are recognizing the opportunity of performing at a high level during the final weeks of the regular season

“I was more so trying to focus on north and south, and just working as a team,” said Carr. “Just being a team player on the field. We’re fixing to treat every game like a playoff, like it’s our last game is dependent on it.”

Carr and the rest of the Milan team will take this week off for fall break, and will return to work next week as the Bulldogs prepare to host Obion County on October 15.