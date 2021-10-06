JPD, McDonald’s celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you stopped at the McDonald’s on North Highland Avenue in Jackson Wednesday morning, you may have been greeted by someone in a different uniform.

1/3 National Coffee with a Cop Day

2/3 National Coffee with a Cop Day

3/3 National Coffee with a Cop Day





McDonald’s and the Jackson Police Department celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Officers with department welcomed and served McDonald’s customers as they dined in or drove through the drive-thru.

The officers say Coffee with a Cop helps them connect and engage with the community.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to be with members of the community while they come in and grab breakfast and coffee and sit down, and talk with them about what’s going on in the community and in the police department. Just enjoy having time together,” said Assistant Chief Thom Corley, with the Jackson Police Department.

Jackson police say they look forward to doing this every year.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.