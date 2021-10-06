TDOT marks October as Adopt-A-Highway month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wondered about adopting a highway? October may be the month for you.

The Tennessee Department of Investigation is continuing its effort to reduce litter by recognizing October as Adopt-A-Highway month.

TDOT says the program began in 1989, and has already helped remove over 12 million pounds of litter from our state’s roadways.

TDOT says over 476 miles of highway has been adopted by those who commit to clean two miles of the road four times within a year.

“Litter along our public roads impact safety, the environment, and the economy,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “The Adopt-A-Highway program allows us to connect and recognize those that help preserve and protect the natural beauty of the state of Tennessee while decreasing the harmful effects of litter.”

TDOT says equipment needed to clean is provided, and a roadside recognition panel is also erected beside the highway.

You can find a route to adopt using the Adopt-A-Highway map.

