West Tennessee post office renamed for 2 slain employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A small-town Tennessee post office where two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery 11 years ago has been renamed in their honor.

The post office in rural Henning was renamed Tuesday for U.S. Postal Service employees Paula Robinson and Judy Spray.

The women were shot by Chastain Montgomery Sr. and his 18-year-old son during a robbery of $63 in October 2010.

Chastain Montgomery Jr. was later killed in a shootout with police.

His father pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced to life in federal prison.

