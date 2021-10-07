Madison County to increase efforts to reduce speeding

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to help promote “Slow Down Tennessee” from October 15-29.

It’s an effort to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and fatalities throughout the state by increasing both education and enforcement.

“In Madison County, speeding issues generate the most calls we get from concerned citizens in their neighborhoods,” Sergeant Richard King said. “We respond and concentrate on specific areas, especially where children play and ride school buses, so please slow down Madison County!”

The public can participate and help spread awareness by using the hashtag #SlowDownTN on social media.

