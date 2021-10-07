THP shares tips during Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether you’re behind the wheel or crossing the street, staying alert can save a life.

Do you look both ways before crossing the street?

For your safety, you may want to take a quick glance left and right.

In honor of October being Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, the Tennessee Highway Patrol wants to make sure people are being cautious.

“Everyone is a pedestrian one way or another. We are encouraging people who are walking on the roadway and people that are driving to be more aware of pedestrians,” said Sgt. Jena Eubanks, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Eubanks says drivers always need to stay focused around crosswalks, and to stay alert, especially where children could be crossing the road.

“Kids and teens are less predictable, and younger children move more slowly. So be especially cautious and alert for children on residential streets, in parks, and playgrounds, and in school zones,” Eubanks said.

Just like drivers, pedestrians also need to be aware of their surroundings.

A designated crosswalk is something that every pedestrian should be using to get from one side of the street to the other, safely.

“Eighteen percent of pedestrian fatalities occurred at intersections, while 73% occurred at locations that were not intersections. They need to be crossing at designated areas and designated crosswalks,” Eubanks said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, from 2019 to 2020, pedestrian-involved crashes decreased. However, the number of fatalities increased by almost 30.

Eubanks says the majority of pedestrian fatalities happen at night, so it is important for drivers to turn on their headlights.

“If you’re walking at night, please make sure you are wearing clothing that is visible. Make yourself as visible as you can at night, just so people who are driving can see you,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks says it is important for everyone to have these tips so that they can safely cross the road.

You can find more tips at nhtsa.gov.

