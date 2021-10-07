Union to host award-winning historian on Oct. 25

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University will be hosting award-winning historian David A. Bell on Oct. 25.

Union says Bell will be speaking at the 24th annual Carls-Schwerdfeger History Lecture, where he will be discussing two topics.

The first will be about “Napoleon Bonaparte and the Origins of Modern Total War” at 2 p.m. in the Carl Grant Events Center.

The second will be “George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte and the Power of Charisma in the Age of Revolution” at 7:15 p.m. in the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel.

The lectures are free and open to the public.

Union says Bell is the author of seven books, including “The First Total War: Napoleon’s Europe and the Birth of War As We Know It.”

