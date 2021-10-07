UT Gardens kicks off 2021 Fall Plant Sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gardeners and plant lovers in Jackson enjoyed a special treat on Thursday.

The University of Tennessee Gardens Plant Sale had it all. UT kicked off the first day of their annual plant sale in Jackson.

Carson Brown, with the university, says the sale has a variety of greenery and even several that are not widely available in other plant stores.

Brown says the money raised goes back to maintaining the plants, and research for the agriculture program.

Toni Scallion and Susan Bailey say they have been coming to the sale for five years. They say it’s not just about buying plants.

“I enjoy this because I know it is giving back,” Bailey said.

“They give you information too, about how to plant and what to do with them. It is not just picking it up because it looks pretty, but how you get it to grow,” Scallion said.

The sale will continue Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the West Tennessee Ag Research and Education Center in west Jackson.

