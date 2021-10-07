Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Department looks back on deputy’s impact

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is remembering one of their own.

Sgt. Danny Browning started in 1999 and came up through the ranks.

He’s been with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years. Colleagues described Browning as someone who always wanted to help others.

In early September, Browning became sick with COVID-19.

After transferring hospitals, his symptoms continued to worsen, and on Oct. 5 Browning died.

Browning not only made an impact at work, but also to those in the community.

“Everybody loved Danny Browning. He’d greet you every time he saw you. It doesn’t matter who you were with or what kind of crowd, he was always the same happy and accommodating in every way,” said Chief Deputy Mark Black, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Public visitation for Browning will be at Tumbling Creek Baptists Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the service following.