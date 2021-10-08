6 deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another six Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms those individuals are:

A 68-year-old male who died October 4

A 37-year-old female who died September 29

A 73-year-old female who died October 1

A 79-year-old male who died October 1

A 38-year-old male who died October 2

A 52-year-old female who died October 1

A total of 301 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 17,931.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 9,965 (55.6%)

38301: 5,864 (32.7%)

38356: 345 (1.9%)

38391: 169 (0.9%)

38366: 363 (2%)

38343: 114 (0.6%)

38313: 393 (2.2%)

38392: 145 (0.8%)

38355: 46 (0.3%)

38362: 235 (1.3%)

38006: 10 (0.05%)

38302: 27 (0.2%)

38308: 31 (0.2%)

38378: 10 (0.05%)

38303: 11 (0.05%)

38340: 10 (0.05%)

Unknown: 193 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 5,180 (28.9%)

White: 7,484 (41.7%)

Asian: 67 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 360 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 388 (2.2%)

Unspecified: 4,452 (24.8%)

Gender:

Female: 9,899 (55.2%)

Male: 7,820 (43.6%)

Unknown: 212 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 16,920 (94.4%)

Not recovered: 139 (0.8%)

Better: 205 (1.1%)

Unknown: 366 (2%)

Deaths: 301 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,323 (7.4%)

11 – 20 years: 2,509 (14%)

21 – 30 years: 3,084 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,635 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 2,461 (13.7%)

51 – 60 years: 2,260 (12.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,784 (10%)

71 – 80 years: 1,030 (5.7%)

80+: 587 (3.3%)

Unknown: 258 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.