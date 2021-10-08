Annual JCM Tailgate marks 5th year of helping students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Alumni from a local school are meeting to help future generations.

The Jackson Central-Merry Alumni Tailgate is celebrating five years of helping JCM students through their scholarship fund.

“The whole purpose of this event is to provide scholarships for the ‘I AM JCM’ Scholarship Fund, and every proceed from the vendors, attendees, all of that money goes to that scholarship,” said Andre Darnell, co-founder and President of I AM JCM.

The scholarship helps several current students.

“This year we will have two students from JCM Early College High, and when the seniors graduate from the new JCM, we will have two students as well,” Darnell said.

Many alumni say coming back to where they studied brings back many great memories.

“It is so wonderful to be back here, to see all these people that I haven’t seen in so many years. I just love the atmosphere,” said Anita Johnson, Class of 1978. “The spirit of JCM is alive and well, and I’m just so happy to be a part of it.”

“It feels beautiful to see everybody. It’s a blessing. It’s blessings to see everybody in good health,” said Cliff Martin, Class of 2009.

Some JCM alumni are hoping to help as many students as they can.

“I just want to show everybody that what I didn’t have growing up. It’s always good to give somebody else [what] they didn’t have, so that’s what it’s mainly all about for me,” said Jonathan Tyus, Class of 2006.

“It gives me a chance to give back to the community, just like other leaders did when I was going to JCM. So any opportunity I can to give back to my community, I take a chance at it,” said Guain Holloman, Class of 1993.

Current students say they are thankful for the alumni support.

“I just think it’s great that you have all these people come from the years, 1971 all the way to 2021, and now that the school is open back up, the money that’s coming to support it is really great,” said Cayla Williams, a JCM sophomore.

