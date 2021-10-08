Gallery: Scarecrow competition in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Check out some of this year’s entries for Main Street Brownsville‘s annual scarecrow competition!

Participants were asked to show off their creative side to help make Main Street an autumn wonderland.

The 2021 winners are as follows:

Kids 1st Place: Travis Be Kind 2nd place: Lemonade stand 3rd place: Tomcat



Business 1st Place: Serendipity 2nd Place: Mulherin’s 3rd Place: Dr. Dowling’s Office



Groups 1st Place: Cub Pack #68 2nd Place: Scott Street Center 3rd Place: Haywood Heritage

For more local news, click here.