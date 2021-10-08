Gallery: Scarecrow competition in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Check out some of this year’s entries for Main Street Brownsville‘s annual scarecrow competition!
Participants were asked to show off their creative side to help make Main Street an autumn wonderland.
The 2021 winners are as follows:
- Kids
- 1st Place: Travis Be Kind
- 2nd place: Lemonade stand
- 3rd place: Tomcat
- Business
- 1st Place: Serendipity
- 2nd Place: Mulherin’s
- 3rd Place: Dr. Dowling’s Office
- Groups
- 1st Place: Cub Pack #68
- 2nd Place: Scott Street Center
- 3rd Place: Haywood Heritage
