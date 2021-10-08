Group honors fellow veteran with flagpole dedication

JACKSON, Tenn. — Judge Clifford Davis was honored at the Regency Senior Living Home.

Davis served in the Navy from 1945 to 1947, and served aboard the USS Missouri battleship. He witnessed the signing of the peace treaty that ended World War II.

Members from the American Legion Post 77 presented the flagpole dedication.

The dedication was a complete shock to Davis, and he appreciates all who played a part in this unveiling.

“It was an honor and privilege today to come out and do the flag dedication for Judge Clifford Davis. It’s a blessing to always serve our country, the men and women who have fought,” said Bobby Keen, a member of American Legion Post 77.

If you’d like to see the dedicated flagpole, it’s located outside the Regency Retirement Village of Jackson.

