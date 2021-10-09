City of Milan hosts its annual Fall Festival

MILAN, Tenn. — It’s all pumpkins and colors of fall down Main Street in Milan.

The City of Milan hosted their annual Fall Festival Saturday.

With Halloween just around the corner and Thanksgiving not far behind, vendors were selling all different types of fall items.

And attendees were hoping to get in the fall spirit.

Matt Ivy says he is just grateful to be back out in the community.

“It feels weird but gets us out into the community a little more. We all need to gather around instead of being cooped up,” Ivy said.

There were over 60 vendors that came to the festival.