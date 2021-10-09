Greenfield celebrates final day of Fire Prevention Festival

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival held a parade downtown.

Sirens could be heard all over Greenfield Saturday. But this time it wasn’t for an emergency.

The Greenfield Fire Department hosted their 32nd annual Fire Prevention Festival.

Chief Bob Dudley says they were pleasantly surprised by how big the parade was this year.

“It was something. We started out small to see how big it is today. We have over 40 entrees of emergency vehicles, over 50 jeeps, there should be about 100 entrees in the parade. We have two flags being held up by the Jackson and Madison County Fire Departments as well as Milan Fire Department,” Dudley said.

Dudley says the festival was canceled last year due to Covid. Despite that, this year’s turn out has been better than ever.

“It feels great. It has been a struggle this year. Once you lose a year it is a struggle to get back, but it has turned out wonderful. I want to thank everybody for coming,” Dudley said.

The parade included both local and surrounding county law enforcement and fire departments.

Alvin Thomas says he was grateful that the other counties came out to support their town.

“Just to see the fire department, police officers, troopers from all over coming to support us was very outstanding,” Thomas said.

Robin Dees is a resident of Greenfield and says this event is something everyone has on their calendar every year.

“Oh fire prevention is a lot of fun. We look forward to it all year. It is just fun and people come back year after year just to come and see what is new,” Dees said.

Dees says after missing last year, getting to come back out to the festival made this year’s parade even better.

“This year we had jeeps in the parade and 45 entrees, so it added to the parade. We missed it last year because of Covid, so this year to have it was wonderful,” Dees said.

The festival will end with a firework show at 8 p.m.