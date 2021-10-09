UT turns back time with Heritage Festival

1/2

2/2



The University of Tennessee decided to turn back time Saturday.

The UT Agriculture Institution held a Bicentennial Heritage Festival in Jackson.

To celebrate Jackson’s 200th birthday they wanted to take people back into history.

Attendees could watch and even participate in blacksmith practices, sewing, and beekeeping.

Director Scott Stewart says the festival was to show people where Jackson came from and where the community is now.

“We have some excellent speakers talking about a variety of topics, so we can understand our heritage and how things have changed over time. Our ancestors 200 years ago lived so differently than we do now,” Stewart said.

Stewart says they were grateful to have the festival set in the garden of the agriculture center in Jackson.