Gov. Lee declares October 11 as ‘day of prayer and fasting’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a new proclamation for the state on Friday.

According to a Facebook post, Governor Lee proclaimed Monday, October 11 as “Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting.”

Lee included the following message with the post:

I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God’s guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead.

Some commenters praised Lee’s heavy use of religious speech in the text, while others criticized it.

For more Tennessee news, click here.