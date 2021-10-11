Halloween savers turn to Goodwill for costume ideas

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your costume. And Goodwill is helping you bring your favorite characters to life.

“We love our Halloween shoppers that get into the spirit and come out and find really unique and fun ways to put costumes together,” said Goodwill spokesperson Chris Fletcher.

In a recent survey by Goodwill, about 29% say they are going to have a do-it-yourself costume. And Fletcher says that’s when they head to Goodwill.

“Goodwill is one of the top places where folks go to look for the materials to make those costumes,” Fletcher said. “It is a really busy time.”

With a variety of options available, Fletcher says the best tip for DIY customers is to plan ahead. With all of these great selections, it’s hard not to get distracted.

“Usually your imagination and keeping an open mind is a big part of the process,” Fletcher said. “Everyday clothing items and accessories can be altered, resized or repurposed to create something just entirely new and fun.”

Joanna Tucker has made several DIY costumes in the past from Goodwill, and says finding your costume is the best part.

“We used to go down the aisles and sporadically pick out things that we thought would look funny,” Tucker said. “We would try them on, model them, and actually wear them in town.”

And now with two children, Tucker says she and her kids are going to have a lot of fun mixing and matching.

“My son, you never know with him, he is always in costume. He is nine and he wants to be a soldier one day and a swamp creature the next,” Tucker said.

Fletcher says Goodwill is happy to support creative minds this Halloween, while also raising money to support communities across Tennessee.

Fletcher says the money made at Goodwill goes to help fund job fairs and give those that need a job the resources to succeed.

