LIFELINE needs donors for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is asking for your help with plasma donations.

The rise in COVID-19 numbers due to the delta variant led to hospitals using most of their COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma supply.

Now that numbers are decreasing, LIFELINE needs your help to increase their plasma supply once again.

“COVID Convalescent Plasma is plasma, which is the liquid part of your blood that is collected from someone who has had COVID-19,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

However, LIFELINE is really interested in those who have recently had the virus.

“We’re looking for people who have had COVID in the last six months because we want to make sure they have a high enough antibody level to be of use to those who are receiving their plasma,” Roach said.

However, there are a few qualifications to meet to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

“You have to have had COVID in the last six months and had a diagnosed case from a licensed healthcare facility,” Roach said.

And if you have had the vaccine, that can affect being able to donate as well, due to the amount of antibodies in your system.

“It is best that they receive a high level of antibodies, and the vaccine will have affected the level of antibodies you had if you were vaccinated and then you had COVID,” Roach said.

And if you think you’re ready to donate plasma, it doesn’t take as long as you think.

“Donating plasma takes a little bit longer than donating whole blood. It can take 45 minutes to an hour,” Roach said.

If you don’t think plasma is for you, LIFELINE is still in need of whole blood and platelet donations.

“If you’re capable of giving a blood product, we have a need for you. So the best thing you can do is call and say, ‘Hey, here is my situation. Here is my blood type. Here is my schedule. Where would I fit in best?'” Roach said.

Plasma donations are by appointment only.

If you have any questions or would like to set up an appointment to donate plasma, you can call LIFELINE’s Blood Services Quality Department at (731) 633-0572.

