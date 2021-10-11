School leaders get update on construction, discipline in schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board leaders met to discuss several topics Monday night.

One of the updates was on the Jackson Central-Merry School gym floor and bleachers.

“We hope for completion and be ready to practice and do some other activities there by mid-November,” said Hal Crocker, President and CEO of Crocker Construction Company. “Because of delivery on the bleachers, it may be January before the bleachers are there and you’re able to use that for full use for games and such.”

Crocker also presented an update on Madison Academic.

“Our full focus is on the floor right now. Our biggest hurdle is to get the kitchen complete. We’ve got some things that we’re trying to do to mitigate the move that we’ll be making soon,” Crocker said.

Another issue addressed was discipline.

Several school district principals worked on a code of conduct of different levels for if a student were to misbehave in school, but also to reward students who do behave.

“What we’ll do is celebrate that those students across the board, which is going to be a majority of a week of doing well. That’s what we want to get out,” said Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

School leaders also discussed what would be the best scenario for a replacement of Pope Elementary School.

“I’m going to ask the board to do is to allow Dr. King to gather any additional information he needs. Stats, those types of things. Pull those together so he can give them to us,” said JMCSS School Board Chairman Pete Johnson.

Johnson says the board will allow King to present information he collects to the county court and county commission.

That will help them decide what will be the best scenario for a replacement of Pope.

The regular monthly school board meeting is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the school board’s central office.

