Suicide hotline announced for Tennessee prisons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Correction now has a suicide prevention hotline which friends and family of inmates can call if they are concerned about their loved one.

The department says calls will be will be routed to its Central Communication Center, which is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Analysts at the center will notify the facility where the inmate is housed so intervention can take place immediately.

The suicide prevention hotline number is: 1-833-421-SAVE.

