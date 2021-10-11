Where to pick your own produce in West Tennessee

Those looking for access to the freshest seasonal fruits and vegetables in West Tennessee can use an online service to find the closest farm to you.

PickTNProducts.org provides users with a map to locations throughout the state where you can pick your own produce.

There are many sites in West Tennessee currently offering everything from pumpkins to apples and more.

It’s a great way to eat healthy while supporting locals.

Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability and hours.

Apples Lenox Apple Orchard

475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024

(731) 694-8942 Plum Berry Fruit Farm

23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044

(731) 659-2926

Blackberries Green Frog Farm

554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006

(731) 663-3319 Blueberry Ridge Farm

2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329

(731) 852-4250 Cowen Farms

17 Skyler Lane, Bradford, TN 38316

(731) 234-3549 Plum Berry Fruit Farm

23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044

(731) 659-2926 Hammond’s Acres

590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053

(901) 485-5879

Blueberries Ulderich Blueberry Farm

1705 Ballcreek Road, Buena Vista, TN 38318

(731) 586-7009 Green Frog Farm

554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006

(731) 663-3319 Blueberry Ridge Farm

2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329

(731) 852-4250 Lenox Apple Orchard

475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024

(731) 694-8942 Blueberry Ridge Goat Farm

915 Cox Road, Mercer, TN 38392

(731) 658-4352 Tart Berry Farm

Hardeman County, TN

(901) 486-2680 Culbertson Farms

200 Gillis Road, Savannah, TN 38372

(731) 925-4872 Blue Goose Blueberries and Store

2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345

(901) 281-7151 Vine and Branch Farm

1623 Chestnut Glade Road, Martin, TN 38237

(731) 799-3124

Peaches Plum Berry Fruit Farm

23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044

(731) 659-2926

Pumpkins Tom’s Farm

1665 Murrell Road, Rossville, TN 38066

(901) 853-0997 Silas Farms

461 Scholes Lane, Stanton , TN 38069

(901) 826-1334 Hotshot Farms LLC

9374 Hwy 51 , Millington , TN 38053

(901) 671-5796 Hammond’s Acres

590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053

(901) 485-5879 Holt Family Farms

357 Woodruff Road, Dresden, TN 38225

(731) 819-2261

Raspberries Blueberry Ridge Farm

2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329

(731) 852-4250

Strawberries Barb’s Berries & Farm Fresh Produce

18760 Hwy 69 S, Savannah, TN 38372

(765) 414-5731 Blue Goose Blueberries and Store

2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345

(901) 281-7151 Mike’s Produce

1050 Hargis Road, Camden, TN 38320

(731) 220-2927 Jones Orchard & Market

7170 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053

(901) 873-3150 Hammond’s Acres

590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053

(901) 485-5879



