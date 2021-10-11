Where to pick your own produce in West Tennessee
Those looking for access to the freshest seasonal fruits and vegetables in West Tennessee can use an online service to find the closest farm to you.
PickTNProducts.org provides users with a map to locations throughout the state where you can pick your own produce.
There are many sites in West Tennessee currently offering everything from pumpkins to apples and more.
It’s a great way to eat healthy while supporting locals.
Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability and hours.
- Apples
- Lenox Apple Orchard
475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024
(731) 694-8942
- Plum Berry Fruit Farm
23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
(731) 659-2926
- Blackberries
- Green Frog Farm
554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006
(731) 663-3319
- Blueberry Ridge Farm
2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
(731) 852-4250
- Cowen Farms
17 Skyler Lane, Bradford, TN 38316
(731) 234-3549
- Plum Berry Fruit Farm
23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
(731) 659-2926
- Hammond’s Acres
590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
(901) 485-5879
- Blueberries
- Ulderich Blueberry Farm
1705 Ballcreek Road, Buena Vista, TN 38318
(731) 586-7009
554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006
(731) 663-3319
- Blueberry Ridge Farm
2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
(731) 852-4250
475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024
(731) 694-8942
- Blueberry Ridge Goat Farm
915 Cox Road, Mercer, TN 38392
(731) 658-4352
- Tart Berry Farm
Hardeman County, TN
(901) 486-2680
- Culbertson Farms
200 Gillis Road, Savannah, TN 38372
(731) 925-4872
- Blue Goose Blueberries and Store
2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345
(901) 281-7151
- Vine and Branch Farm
1623 Chestnut Glade Road, Martin, TN 38237
(731) 799-3124
- Peaches
- Plum Berry Fruit Farm
23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
(731) 659-2926
- Pumpkins
- Tom’s Farm
1665 Murrell Road, Rossville, TN 38066
(901) 853-0997
- Silas Farms
461 Scholes Lane, Stanton , TN 38069
(901) 826-1334
- Hotshot Farms LLC
9374 Hwy 51 , Millington , TN 38053
(901) 671-5796
- Hammond’s Acres
590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
(901) 485-5879
- Holt Family Farms
357 Woodruff Road, Dresden, TN 38225
(731) 819-2261
- Raspberries
- Blueberry Ridge Farm
2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
(731) 852-4250
- Strawberries
- Barb’s Berries & Farm Fresh Produce
18760 Hwy 69 S, Savannah, TN 38372
(765) 414-5731
- Blue Goose Blueberries and Store
2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345
(901) 281-7151
- Mike’s Produce
1050 Hargis Road, Camden, TN 38320
(731) 220-2927
- Jones Orchard & Market
7170 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-3150
- Hammond’s Acres
590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
(901) 485-5879
