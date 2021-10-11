Where to pick your own produce in West Tennessee

Those looking for access to the freshest seasonal fruits and vegetables in West Tennessee can use an online service to find the closest farm to you.

PickTNProducts.org provides users with a map to locations throughout the state where you can pick your own produce.

There are many sites in West Tennessee currently offering everything from pumpkins to apples and more.

It’s a great way to eat healthy while supporting locals.

Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability and hours.

  • Apples
    • Lenox Apple Orchard
      475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024
      (731) 694-8942
    • Plum Berry Fruit Farm
      23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
      (731) 659-2926
  • Blackberries
    • Green Frog Farm
      554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006
      (731) 663-3319
    • Blueberry Ridge Farm
      2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
      (731) 852-4250
    • Cowen Farms
      17 Skyler Lane, Bradford, TN 38316
      (731) 234-3549
    • Plum Berry Fruit Farm
      23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
      (731) 659-2926
    • Hammond’s Acres
      590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
      (901) 485-5879
  • Blueberries
    • Ulderich Blueberry Farm
      1705 Ballcreek Road, Buena Vista, TN 38318
      (731) 586-7009
    • Green Frog Farm
      554 Johnson Grove Road, Bells, TN 38006
      (731) 663-3319
    • Blueberry Ridge Farm
      2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
      (731) 852-4250
    • Lenox Apple Orchard
      475 Richardson Hill Road, Dyersburg, TN 38024
      (731) 694-8942
    • Blueberry Ridge Goat Farm
      915 Cox Road, Mercer, TN 38392
      (731) 658-4352
    • Tart Berry Farm
      Hardeman County, TN
      (901) 486-2680
    • Culbertson Farms
      200 Gillis Road, Savannah, TN 38372
      (731) 925-4872
    • Blue Goose Blueberries and Store
      2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345
      (901) 281-7151
    • Vine and Branch Farm
      1623 Chestnut Glade Road, Martin, TN 38237
      (731) 799-3124
  • Peaches
    • Plum Berry Fruit Farm
      23610 US Hwy. 64, Hornsby, TN 38044
      (731) 659-2926
  • Pumpkins
    • Tom’s Farm
      1665 Murrell Road, Rossville, TN 38066
      (901) 853-0997
    • Silas Farms
      461 Scholes Lane, Stanton , TN 38069
      (901) 826-1334
    • Hotshot Farms LLC
      9374 Hwy 51 , Millington , TN 38053
      (901) 671-5796
    • Hammond’s Acres
      590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
      (901) 485-5879
    • Holt Family Farms
      357 Woodruff Road, Dresden, TN 38225
      (731) 819-2261
  • Raspberries
    • Blueberry Ridge Farm
      2503 Campbell Road, Decaturville, TN 38329
      (731) 852-4250
  • Strawberries
    • Barb’s Berries & Farm Fresh Produce
      18760 Hwy 69 S, Savannah, TN 38372
      (765) 414-5731
    • Blue Goose Blueberries and Store
      2735 Blue Goose Road, Huron , TN 38345
      (901) 281-7151
    • Mike’s Produce
      1050 Hargis Road, Camden, TN 38320
      (731) 220-2927
    • Jones Orchard & Market
      7170 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053
      (901) 873-3150
    • Hammond’s Acres
      590 Tracy Rd, Millington, TN 38053
      (901) 485-5879

For more local news, click here.

