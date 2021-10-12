Jackson industrial site certified for future investors

JACKSON, Tenn. — An industrial development a local chamber has been working on for more than a decade is now certified.

“Many years ago, our community decided that we wanted to be prepared and ready for future growth, and we identified the Highway 223 east site as one that we wanted to develop,” said Mandy White, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Jackson Chamber.

White says 316 acres of land have been selected for possible industrial development. The site is located at Highway 223 and Lower Brownsville Road.

The Chamber has prepared the site for future investors.

“We have invested a lot of time in ensuring that all of the due diligence is complete on the site, that it’s marketable and ready to go,” White said.

The goal is to expand on industry in Jackson.

“Hopefully looking to lure a potential manufacturing company or multiple manufacturing companies that would locate on site,” White said.

White says the Chamber is excited for not only what this will do for Jackson, but its residents as well. They hope it will create additional employment opportunities.

“Manufacturing affects the economy more than any other sector. For every one job created in manufacturing, there are three others created in other areas of the community. If we’re able to recruit a manufacturing company to the area, not only will it be investment by that company, but it will have a trickle down effect for small businesses and people all over,” White said.

There is no timeline yet on when an investor will be chosen.

