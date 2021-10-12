Jackson site chosen for possible industrial development

JACKSON, Tenn, (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says a large parcel of land in Jackson, Tennessee, has been selected for possible industrial development.

The 316-acre site, which is served by a railroad line, is located near Highway 223 in Jackson.

It has been selected to join the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program, which has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012.

Sites in the program are used to attract businesses to the state.

