Milan City Park to get million-dollar upgrade

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan City Park is about to get an upgrade. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is presenting the City of Milan with a check.

“We’ve awarded the City of Milan $500,000, they will match that with another $500,000,” said TDEC Recreation Resources Division Director Anne Marshall. “So we’re looking at a million dollar project here that will improve ball fields, ADA accessibility, lighting pathways… will just improve the park and enhance the park for everyone to use and improve their quality of life here.”

“Our park is the crown jewel of our city, and they will allow us to enhance what we already have out here,” said Mayor B.W. Beasley.

The state grant is awarded to communities throughout the state to enhance facilities and to move their programs forward.

The renovated fields will provide more athletic activities and leagues, and give opportunities to visitors.

“We have a new RV park in our city park, and a lot of people take advantage of that,” Mayor Beasley said. “People just keep coming and coming from really all over the country. So it allows us to give them better facilities when they do come to our park.”

Mayor Beasley expects this renovation will continue to draw people to Milan.

“Milan is growing,” Mayor Beasley said. “I think people are moving into Milan because of the new housing and all that we’ve got going on, our school is state of the art and with new facilities. So we just have so much positive energy in Milan, Tennessee right now.”

TDEC officials are also traveling to Kenton and Halls to present each with a parks and recreation grant to help them renovate as well.

