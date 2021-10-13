Hardin County makes ending domestic violence a priority

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County is coming together to make ending domestic violence a community priority.

WRAP and several members from the community gathered together to watch Mayor Kevin Davis sign and proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Fifty-four percent of all violent crime reported in Hardin County are domestic violence related. WRAP wants to remind people there are several forms of domestic violence.

There is not just physical abuse, but emotional, financial, and psychological abuse as well.

“We want them to know that we’re here for them, and that we believe them, and we want to support them,” said Brittany Wood, County Domestic Violence Response Manager for WRAP.

