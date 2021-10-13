Health department begins offering flu vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is offering the flu vaccine.

The department says that the CDC recommends the vaccine for anyone over the age of six-months-old to get it each year.

The department adds that is event more important for infants, young children, those who are pregnant, those over 50, and those with chronic medical conditions.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, it is estimated that there were 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 20,000 flu-related deaths, according to the CDC.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalization and death,” said Epidemiologist Shanna Shearon Wilbanks. “Getting vaccinated helps protect you and others against some of the most prevalent strains of influenza.”

The vaccine will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

You can call the department at (731) 423-3020 to schedule an appointment.