Organizations work to form West Tennessee DREAM initiative

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple West Tennessee organizations are working to create the DREAM initiative.

This DREAM initiative will be aimed at addressing the lack of access of crucial resources to the community, according to a news release.

They say the initiative will have a focus on ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) populations, of which nearly 47% of West Tennessee households fall under.

They say this was created in response to the Department of Human Services’ Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative.

The release says that program was created to use to the TN Assistance for Needy Families fund.

They say if the DREAM initiative is chosen for the grant, it will be able to receive $25 million over a three-year period.

“This partnership represents a pivotal and historical moment for West Tennessee and could not arrive at a better time as we focus on building up our workforce for coming regional investments like Ford’s Blue Oval City,” said Matt Marshall, President of United Way of West Tennessee.

Organizations involved in the initiative include:

United Way of West Tennessee

West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation

Southwest Tennessee Development District

Southwest Tennessee Human Resource Agency

Northwest Development District/Human Resource Agency

Delta Human Resource Agency

“This is an exciting time, and it is very powerful to see so many great organizations come together in one concerted effort,” said Frank McMeen, President of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

You can read their full news release here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.