West Tennessee alumni added to 2nd TICUA Hall of Fame Class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four West Tennessee alumni have been chosen for the second class of Hall of Fame inductees.

The Tennessee Independent Colleges Association announced that 24 alumni had been chosen. From West Tennessee that includes:

Former representative and civil rights champion John DeBerry from Freed-Hardeman University.

Army veteran and advisor to President Bill Clinton, Donald Hollowell from Lane College.

Author, professor, and world-traveler Dr. George Savage from Union University.

WMC Action News 5 anchor and top fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Joe Birch from Christian Brothers University.

TICUA says alumni are chosen for what they do for the state, country, and the world. They add that they come from a variety of backgrounds like activism, faith, and more.

“We launched the TICUA Hall of Fame last year to honor the accomplishments and impact of graduates and the institutions who helped to prepare them,” said TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell. “We are proud to once again recognize an astounding group of alumni who have made significant contributions to their institutions, communities, and society. Their stories are worthy of recognition and accolade and, on behalf of our member institutions, we are proud to offer this small token of our appreciation for their achievements.”

