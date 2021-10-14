Henderson Road bridge reopened in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Road bridge has been reopened once again.

1/3 Henderson Bridge

2/3 Henderson Bridge

3/3 Henderson Bridge





The bridge over Interstate 40 was reconstructed to make room for five extra miles on the interstate.

Nichole Lawrence, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, says this reconstruction is part of a much bigger project.

It included the reconstruction of the Campbell Street bridge, and will continue with three more bridges.

Lawerence says the goal is to make the bridges safer for drivers, as well as for those on I-40.

“There are around 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles a day that go through Jackson on I-40. When we can increase the capacity and make that a safer commute, then we can make it safer for everyone,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says they plan to have the Watson bridge open in the next four to six weeks.

