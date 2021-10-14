Multiple projects, plans approved at JMCSS board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Big decisions were made at a local school board meeting.

At the Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting Thursday evening, students and teachers got rewarded and recognized for their excellence.

Leaders approved the hazard mitigation plan resolution, which is to help get grants to assist with hazards.

Leaders also approved differentiated pay plan, where schools and teachers can get bonuses if they get a high rating.

The state judges the schools and the principals judge the teachers.

And leaders approved the Pope School project authorization, where JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King can present data findings to county commissioners for the best case scenario.

