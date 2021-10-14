Tennessee man ordered to pay state for timber theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Agriculture officials say a Tennessee man has been ordered to pay restitution for illegally taking timber logs from Bledsoe State Forest.

State officials say John T. Simmons was charged in June with theft, trespass and vandalism after he was seen loading logs onto a trailer alongside a road in the east Tennessee forest.

Knowingly taking timber without the owner’s consent can lead to criminal prosecution in Tennessee.

Simmons agreed with prosecutors in August to pay $878 in restitution to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for damages.

