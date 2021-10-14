UofM Lambuth students participate in 3rd annual poverty simulation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus participated in a real-life scenario simulation.

Nursing students at Lambuth participated in a virtual poverty simulation.

Students are put in groups of four, and all of the groups represented different families and scenarios. Some are single parents, others disabled.

The groups had a stressful task by providing basic necessities and shelter on a limited budget during four 15 minute weeks.

“One of the things that I noticed was how frustrated the students were not being able to take care of themselves and their families. I think it’s really important for them to feel that because until you do, they don’t really understand. I think that’s the biggest things that I saw today, were the frustrations,” said Renee Morris, Clinical Associate Professor for the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

This is the third year for the simulation, and organizers for the program plan to continue it in the upcoming years.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.