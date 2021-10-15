Fall weather, weekend of events come to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — We will finally see some fall weather this weekend, and there is plenty of ways to get out and enjoy it.

Saturday, Oct. 16, West Tennesseans will flood downtown for the Jackson International Food and Art Festival.

The festival aims to remind the community that despite differences in appearance, religion, or where we come from, there is far more that unites us than divides us.

“The event is very important to the City of Jackson because it promotes unity. It’s an event that is family friendly. It is inclusive, and of course, it gathers people together to celebrate the diversity that we have here in West Tennessee,” said Dr. Sandra Dee, Co-Chair of the Jackson International Food and Art Festival.

The festival serves as a melting pot for all cultures to share their cuisine, art, and traditional performances in downtown Jackson. This year the festival is apart of the Bicentennial Celebration.

The Parade of Cultures will begin at 11 a.m., and there will be multiple performances throughout the day. Those begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

“My favorite part really is the parade. People will be proud, raising their flags, walking the streets of Jackson, and it’s very symbolic because the mayor accepts this flag, which signifies the welcoming of all these international community in our city,” Dee said. “Meet new friends, meet new neighbors, come hungry, come and celebrate with us.”

At 8 a.m. the gates will open for the 16th annual Beech Lake Bike Fest in Lexington. Visitors can enjoy concessions, vendors, poker run, and bike games.

Plus there will be giveaways and drawings. All proceeds benefit the Carl Perkins Center in Henderson County.

“I love what they do, and they’re there for the kids. Just seeing the center be able to grow to provide more services for the children through forensic interviews and being there for them in court throughout the whole process,” said Alisha Stanhope, Committee Member for the Beech Lake Bikefest.

If the Bikefest and food festival didn’t catch your eye, join Chickasaw State Park for their annual Frontier Days Lumberjack Competition!

During this competition you will get to maneuver and cut through different objects while being timed.

Whoever has the fastest time will win a free gift at the Chickasaw gift shop! The competition will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Contestants must be 16 years or older to join, and closed toe shoes are suggested.

Lastly, get ready to lace up your sneakers, and bring “man’s best friend” along with you.

The 16th annual March of Dogs and Pet Costume Contest is a free event by Hardeman Adoptable Animals in Bolivar.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with a half-mile march to the courthouse. This year’s theme is sweet 16, so bring those tutu’s and tiaras!

The costume contest starts at 11 a.m.

