March of Dogs, Pet Costume Contest to be held Oct. 16

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The 16th annual March of Dogs and Pet Costume Contest is coming to Bolivar.

The free event will be Oct. 16, and is being brought to you by Hardeman Adoptable Animals.

The March of Dogs will begin on Vaughan Oil on Highway 64 at 10:30 a.m., and the contest will be at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme is Sweet 16, and the first 50 people will receive a free blinking tiara!

The event’s aim is push for responsible pet ownership, for owners to spay and neuter their pets, and to raise awareness of the homeless pet population in Hardeman County.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.