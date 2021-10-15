Jackson-Madison County Library presents ‘The Making of Historic Madison’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library held a history presentation.

In partnership with the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial, the library brought members of the community together to discuss “The Making of Historic Madison.”

The book dives into the history of Jackson-Madison County, dating back to prehistoric mound builders and all the way until 1917.

The presentation “The Making of Historic Madison” tells the background story behind the writing of this fundamental county history.

“We have a lot of things to celebrate, but Evalin Keele, a member of the Tennessee Room in our library, has put together a program that kind of illustrates how this original history was written by Ms. Emma Williams,” said Elaine Christian, Chair of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Committee.

Madison County’s official Bicentennial Celebration will be held on Nov. 13 at the Ned Theatre.

