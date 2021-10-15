Jackson park holds dedication for long-term employee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cypress Grove Nature Park dedicated one of their buildings to a long-term City of Jackson employee.

“She was a teacher at heart and spent her entire life teaching others to do good, and to enjoy the outdoors. We’re very honored as a family to receive this dedication,” said Aaron MacDiarmid, Sandra MacDiarmid’s son.

Sandra MacDiarmid, or better known as Sandy, worked with the City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department for more than 30 years. Loved ones say the nature park was her first love.

“She was a nature fanatic and was constantly out in nature exploring, wanting to learn new things, and she wanted to share those with everyone,” Aaron MacDiarmid said.

Aaron and Sheila MacDiarmid are Sandra MacDiarmid’s children. They say their mother loved the park and always wanted to educate others.

“She liked to see other people enjoying it and she wanted to innovate and bring new things to the city. Maybe something people have never seen before in the community, and just really help build the community with things that she loved,” Sheila MacDiarmid said.

Friends, family and colleagues say she would’ve loved this dedication, and hope to continue her legacy.

“After all of her accomplishments and all of the wild and crazy things she’s done, the biggest thing she would want people to remember is her compassion as well as her dry humor,” Aaron MacDiarmid said.

Two plaques were unveiled to honor Sandra MacDiarmid. One inside and outside of the Educational Classroom.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.