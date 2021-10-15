Repairs to close two Madison Co. trash collection sites Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced that two Madison County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, October 18.

The health department says the Pipkin Road site (21 Overpass View, Jackson) will be closed for electrical and lighting repairs. Additionally, the Airport site (360 Smith Lane, Jackson) will close Monday afternoon for lighting repairs.

Both sites are expected to reopen for household trash collection on Tuesday, October 19.

A list of all convenience center locations can be found here.

For any additional information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.

