Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers have struck a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that was packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers, killing at least 37 people and wounding more than 70.

The attack on the Fatimiya mosque came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

A witness reported four explosions — two outside the mosque, two inside.

A hospital official confirmed the death toll.

