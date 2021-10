Trunk-or-treating in West Tennessee

Here are just a few of the trunk-or-treats being held around West Tennessee:

Oct. 23

Cars and Candy Trunk-or-Treat at 91 Market Street in Jackson from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30

Trunk-or-Treat at Rachel’s Diner at 814 North 22nd Avenue in Humboldt at 5 p.m.

