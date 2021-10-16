International Festival invites Jacksonians to travel the world

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are traveling the world today.

Around the world in one day, Jacksonians got a taste of each culture Saturday at the International Food and Art Festival.

Attendees were able to try foods from different countries, and even make music.

A parade of cultures represented each country that attended the festival, and there were over 15 countries that participated.

Zach Monk represented Japan in the parade and says getting to be apart of that was amazing.

“It was nice. It was good to see all of the people of Jackson come around and see what all is going on. It was nice to see all of the countries represented,” Monk said.

Each culture represented in the parade wore attire that represents their country.

There was also a brief summary highlighting each culture to the audience.

Festival attendee Nelson Henry says this was his first year to see the event.

“We decided to come. It was my first time being here. I decided to come check it out and see who was here, what kind of food they had to offer, and see what the festivities are,” Henry said.

Henry and attendee Thomas Mitchell say with everything the festival had to offer, there was one thing that stood out.

“All the food! The food and the people. That has been a great thing. A lot of good fellowship too,” Henry and Mitchell both said.

Festival committee member Jean Marie Walls says the event represents more than just a festival but a mirror of the community.

“It is really thrilling to see the investment in the community, in this festival and to see that it represents the true diversity of our community and a spirit of unity,” Walls said.

The festival happens once a year and will be back in downtown Jackson next year in October.