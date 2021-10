Kids celebrate the spooky season with the Jackson Symphony

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was all creepy and crawly with the Jackson Symphony Saturday afternoon.

The symphony performed an interactive show for kids with classic songs from the most iconic Halloween movies.

And attendees were asked to come dressed as their favorite character.

Children that attended were able to try their hand at conducting the symphony, and even helping them call the Ghostbusters for help this Halloween.