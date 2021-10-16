Lexington Bike Fest raises money for children in need

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Bikers revved their engines for a good cause.

The Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Lexington hosted their 16th Annual Bike Fest.

Over 60 motorcycles were entered in the ride. The bikers rode a 70 mile poker run, and received a poker card from three different stops.

The money raised goes to helping a child in need.

Bike fest committee member, Alisha Stanhope says the event had pledged 25 thousand dollars so far.

And she says each dollar raised counts.

“It just provides the center with the staff and facility and the resources they need to be that child advocate for these children. If we help one child, that is all that matters,” Stanhope said.

Bikers entered there names for door prizes, and winners were drawn at 6 p.m.