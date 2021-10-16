Pet of the Week: Hank

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Hank!

Hank is a very sweet and loving boy. He is around 4-years-old and weighs 90 lbs.

Hank is always willing to learn new things. He is a playful energetic boy who likes to cuddle when all of the fun is done.

1/3

2/3

3/3





He is good with other dogs and is curious about cats, but hasn’t had any one on one interaction with them.

He loves going for rides, playing fetch, or relaxing with belly rubs!

All he needs is the perfect family to call his own!

Hank is crate trained, and has completed his vetting.

For more information on Hank or any of the other available animals at STAT check out their Facebook page here, or visit their website here.